The American Rescue Plan and the proposed American Jobs Plan aim to rescue all Americans. They tout the ideas of bringing jobs into focus and helping Americans in their “time of need.”

When have we stepped up and asked the government for help? I never once stated that I need to be rescued, nor would I.

I work, I pay my bills and I take care of my child. I do not want your help with any of that — be it financially, emotionally, physically or intellectually. You help is not needed, and I believe that most of us feel the same way.

The feds make this big deal about giving stimulus payments and Paycheck Protection Program loans. Do you know where that money comes from? It was ours — the taxpayers’ — to begin with.

Right now, the Biden administration is spending at least $60 million per week to care for children at the border who are attempting to come here illegally. Whose money is that? Right again — the taxpayers’.

Trillions of taxpayer dollars — trillions — are being spent or proposed, thrown around like cake at a birthday party.

Consider this: If you have $1 trillion in the bank, you could spend $1 million every day for your life and not spend it all. Yet to the feds it’s like buying a bar of chocolate.

Stop falling for this nonsense that they want to help us and that we are their priority. In my view, we are not and never have been. They care about power and money, and will corrupt and use anyone and anything to obtain more.

You are pawns playing into the hands of the few. Food for thought.

Eric Zelt

Clay Township