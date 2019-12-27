It sure would be nice if the Buckwalter and Hurst families would ask the local residents what to do with “our” land. By that I mean ask school students, FFA, Scouting organizations and our farmers what they envision for use of “our” land. Instead of another “village” or “agri-hood,” how about another Long’s Park?
An amphitheater, a lake for fishing and swimming. Horseback riding trails, walking trails, a place for people to enjoy outdoor activities and be part of a community. Something other than those houses that only the privileged can entertain.
Let’s keep the “Garden Spot” as our moniker — not “unconventional eyesore.”
Give back to the people who helped you become wealthy. Show some gratitude for future generations to follow.
Dave Welden
Warwick Township