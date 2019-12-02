The Nov. 11 letter “Tired of Christian hypocrisy’’ vilified “white Christians.’’ If the letter writer had insulted Muslims, Jews, Asians, Hispanics or African Americans, LNP would not have printed her offensive letter.
The writer had nothing but negative things to say about “white Christians.’’ She asked, “When have Christians cared about the lives of other people’s children?’’
For starters, “practicing Christians are more than twice as likely to adopt (children) than the general population.’’ According to the Barna Group, 73% of adoptive parents are Caucasian. It also reported that 96% of practicing Christians have given to a church and/or a nonprofit.
The Almanac of American Philanthropy revealed evangelical Protestants and Mormons in particular are strong givers. It is a fact that the Roman Catholic Church is the largest nongovernmental provider of education and medical services in the world. Thanks to the Catholic Church, there are 140,000 schools, 10,000 orphanages, 5,500 hospitals and 18,000 health clinics worldwide.
Here’s a list of Christian charities that care about the lives of other people’s children: Samaritan’s Purse, Compassion International, Salvation Army, Children’s Hunger Fund, Operation Blessing International, Food For The Poor, Catholic Relief Services, Water Mission, Mercy Ships and Habitat for Humanity.
There are many more Christian organizations that help the needy and the poor in America, as well.
I hope that LNP will not print letters that are “anti-Christian’’ in the future. It’s time to stop vilifying “white’’ evangelicals, and Roman Catholics, too.
JoAnn L. Fuir
Paradise Township