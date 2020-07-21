Regarding President Donald Trump’s proposed payroll tax cut, seniors, especially, should be concerned. Payroll taxes are taxes paid on the wages and salaries of employees. These taxes are used to finance social insurance programs such as Social Security and Medicare. Trump’s proposal would rob Social Security and Medicare of much revenue for the future — and older adults rely heavily on those programs.

The bottom line: Our budget deficits continue to soar out of control. The “fiscal hawks” in Washington seemingly have no problem with deficit spending when it benefits the wealthy people and their corporate buddies.

When this health crisis is over, these same so-called “fiscal hawks” will come looking for ways to pay down the deficit. Social Security and Medicare will be their targets; these programs will be targeted as underfunded if the proposed payroll tax cut goes through.

I urge you to tell your elected officials to reject the payroll tax cut and any proposal that would harm Social Security and Medicare trust funds.

Ed Goodling

Lititz