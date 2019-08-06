It is now 20 years since I was instrumental in providing the truck that brought the Rocky Springs Carousel back to Lancaster County from Tennessee. This is a true Lancaster County treasure.
It still sits in storage, slowly decaying and giving no one any pleasure.
The more it sits, the more it will decay, and the more money that will be needed to preserve it and bring this masterpiece back to life. What a shame.
I understand that the Abel family has made it known that it will consider allowing the carousel to be installed on the Star Barn property.
This most generous family would be providing its own funds and not taxpayers’ money. I can think of no better location for the installation and preservation of the carousel than their almost 300-acre rural property.
Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace has already stated she doesn’t want the carousel placed in Lancaster city. It was always south of Lancaster in West Lampeter Township.
Few people, including many on the carousel preservation association, knew this. Therefore it behooves me to try to understand why the mayor’s opinion should matter. West Lampeter Township officials have not indicated their interest, either.
So why in the world don’t the association and the Abels work out some agreement to move it to their property, where private funds will be spent to lovingly preserve and protect this Lancaster County treasure for future generations to enjoy?
Let’s not wait another fifth of a century. I will be 95. Or maybe I won’t.
Jim McElroy
East Hempfield Township