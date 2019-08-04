Recently, LNP letter writers have lectured evangelicals for supporting President Donald Trump in any way because immigrants seeking asylum on the southern border are kept in cages.
These same people, for the first 1 1/2 years of Trump’s presidency, said he manufactured the crisis as 100,000 a month crossed the border. These people advocated that our southern border should be open and encouraged immigrants to come. Now that facilities handling asylum-seekers are overwhelmed, they say it’s Trump’s fault that processing these vast numbers isn’t going smoothly. These “cages” are the same used in the Obama administration. The numbers, however, are overwhelming.
Welcoming immigrants legally entering our country is the right thing to do. Evangelicals assist these immigrants and consistently provide education and livelihood opportunities in other countries. Fixing problems in other countries helps to decrease the number of asylum-seeking immigrants.
That’s looking at the whole picture, with a long-term goal of providing stability for all — not just using immigrants as props for the next U.S. political cycle.
Evangelicals are being manipulated by both the administration (acceptance of persecuted Christian refugees is at an all-time low) and the left. Either there’s a crisis on the border or there isn’t. Either there’s provision for a legal way to enter our country, or we open our borders wide and no longer have a country. Either create laws that take care of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and close loopholes, or bash the administration in power with anti-immigration labels.
Stop playing politics and fix it.
Marcia Campbell
Lancaster Township