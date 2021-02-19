Whether I am taking a walk around my neighborhood or driving down the road, I always notice the same, bad trend with almost everyone’s recycling bins.

People have seemed to either start putting items in them that do not belong or items in them that are dirty and need to be cleaned out. The other day I happened to see a few greasy pizza boxes with crumbs all over them hanging out of someone’s bin, sitting next to an Amazon box that had all of the packing peanuts and bubble wrap still inside.

Items such as Styrofoam packaging, plastic bags, uncorrugated cardboard, batteries, egg cartons, lightbulbs, magazines and newspapers are some of the most common things I see. None of these things belong in the recycling bin — they belong in the normal trash can. If you have items that you would like to recycle that you cannot put out at the curb, you can find information about many local recycling centers online.

I do understand that some municipalities accept magazines and newspaper in their recycling bins, but I am seeing some in municipalities that do not accept them.

If we keep depositing foreign items in the recycling, I worry that the recycling centers will miss the things that are recyclable.

Let’s each do our part in recycling correctly. When in doubt, throw it out, and figure out what is and isn’t accepted.

Evan Alexander

West Earl Township