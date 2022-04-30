As an avid reader of the comics section, I have noticed a disturbing trend of late. It appears that the cartoonists have grown bored with making fun of doctors. Their new target: our hardworking dentists and their loyal assistants, the dental hygienists.

I believe I have a quick remedy for this deplorable situation. I propose that everyone in the dental field go on an immediate strike: No one gets their teeth cleaned or cared for until the cartoonists sign an agreement to cease and desist from their libelous mischief.

You may well ask: Why should the rest of us suffer because of the wicked chicanery of a few cartoonist miscreants? The answer is simple. These people, by the very nature of their profession, are a contrary lot. If the refusal of dental service were confined solely to them, they might not even care if all their teeth abscessed, rotting out from their mouths — their naughty pens would still be gleefully engaged.

But as the old saying goes, no man (or woman) is an island. The cartoon peddlers have parents, wives, husbands, children and friends who would refuse to suffer in silence.

It would not be long before the churlish hounds were brought to heel.

John G. Grier

East Lampeter Township