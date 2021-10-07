To state Sen. Scott Martin and state Rep. Brett Miller:

I want to strongly protest the recent decision by the state Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee to subpoena personal information about every Pennsylvania voter registered as of last November. That means my information may be given to a yet-unnamed private company, for an undisclosed amount of Pennsylvania taxpayer dollars, to investigate the votes in the 2020 election. All of this because some people “feel” there were problems with the November 2020 election outcome.

There has been no evidence of fraud from any of the many state and county audits, performed under existing law. No one has, under oath, testified to witnessing voting fraud. The only cases I know of in our commonwealth of voter fraud involve Republican voters who were charged with using the identities of their dead mothers in order to vote.

Stop this farce.

John Trescot

Lancaster Township