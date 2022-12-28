Imagine the audacity of failing a multitrillion-dollar audit of public funds for five years in a row and then asking for even more taxpayer dollars.

Military leaders just did that! And then Congress added $45 billion more than President Joe Biden requested for 2023, which was already $33 billion above the Pentagon’s 2022 budget!

The military will get $858 billion of our tax dollars in 2023! While lining the pockets of military contractors, I believe that these funds also push the world toward a new Cold War. After 20 years of ill-begotten warfare, the U.S. is still spending more on the military than the next nine countries combined.

In my view, these are obscene expenditures in a time of an international climate crisis and global economic inequality.

Government spending is desperately needed elsewhere! The increase from last year’s military outlay alone is more than double the entire diplomacy budget at the State Department!

Are we starting to catch on? A new poll by by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute shows that just 48% of Americans trust the military, down from a high of 70% in 2018. It’s not because we don’t trust the troops. It’s because the Pentagon expects to get $858 billion of our hard-earned tax dollars when it can’t even account for half of what it’s already gotten. We have too many other security needs for that to make any sense.

As we commemorate the birth of the nonviolent Prince of peace, can we hope that the days of endlessly growing military budgets are numbered?

Harold A. Penner

Akron