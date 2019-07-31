I shake my head several times in chronic derision at the realization of why nothing ever gets done in Washington. Those privileged to be elected to office in representation of the good citizens of our country can very sadly only show us examples of a shameful performance.
All they seem to do is whine, gripe, snipe and filibuster shamefully at every move, word and deed of President Donald Trump on a daily basis, rather than truly get down to doing the people’s business of this country.
Personally, I’m absolutely sick of it. Trump has to be the most picked-apart president in history. Give it a rest.
Nobody’s perfect, not one of us, not one of them. Could it be the green-eyed monster of jealousy reigns because our president is not a typical career politician? I dare say yes. Go Trump.
Catherine Ann Smith
East Hempfield Township