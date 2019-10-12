LNP published a letter by a spokesperson of the U.S. Postal Service concerning junk mail (“How to stop unsolicited mail,” July 22).
The letter was mostly fluff, no substance.
The fact is that the USPS has been in bed with special interest groups for years.
The USPS has no desire to reduce the volume of junk mail. High volume equals job security.
Junk mailers are given huge rate breaks enabling them to ship for a fraction of the 55 cents it costs the public.
Why is this allowed?
Charge everyone the same 55 cents.
Volume will decrease, income will increase. Problem solved. Win-win.
Just puzzled.
Jack Supplee
Oxford