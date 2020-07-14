I believe in peaceful demonstrations, as they are our right. However, I don’t condone looting, fires, or the destruction of property, vehicles or statues. How is that honoring George Floyd?

Defacing and destroying statues that have been around for years is disgraceful. Like it or not, they are a part of our history. In school, we are taught about the North and the South and every war since. Taking statues down is not going to erase them when it’s in our school textbooks.

Bad apples are found in all occupations and, yes, even among our government officials. Protesters have bad apples, just like the police do. This doesn’t mean that all police or all protesters are bad.

Every year, many police officers are killed in the line of duty. I don’t see anyone marching or protesting on their behalf. They were spouses, children, sisters and brothers, too. Their job is difficult, and the majority serve their communities well.

I enjoy all sports, but am disgusted by the seeming disrespect shown by some athletes. Putting a knee down during our national anthem and the raising of our flag is disgusting. They are dishonoring the people who helped to give us all the freedom. If you have to make a statement, do so before or after the anthem.

Isn’t it bad enough the coronavirus is taking lives every day? People are taking lives, too. Is this what we want our children to see and read about?

Last but not least, just for the record, it’s not just Black Lives Matter. All lives matter.

Betty M. Muckel

East Lampeter Township