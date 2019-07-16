I took exception to the July 3 letter “Race not relevant in Reinaker case.” I have been inspired by the previous writings of Lancaster city Councilman Ismail Smith-Wade-El and found nothing racial in his latest submission regarding Judge Dennis Reinaker’s unfortunate incident. The councilman simply asked a question — a question, which by all rights, he is entitled to ask. I’m assuming the writer of the letter is white, as am I. We have no concept of what it is like to be a minority.
There is nothing disturbing to me about an African American man asking what would have happened if a person of his color would have reacted in the same manner as Reinaker. Would the police officer have reacted in the same manner? We certainly hope that to be the case, but I’m convinced there remains uncertainty in the minds of many of our black brothers and sisters. The problem that the writer implies is not that of the councilman; it’s a problem throughout our city, county and country.
Racism continues to exist, and if the writer of the letter thinks otherwise, she may be part of the problem.
Bud Hart
East Drumore Township