Much has been said about President Donald Trump’s tweets and the character of “the Squad.” Most of it’s ill-informed and misguided. Simply put, it’s because, for the past several decades, we no longer teach civics and rhetoric.
Stephen Medvic wrote an excellent July 21 Sunday LNP op-ed, “Trump’s tweets belong to a vile American tradition.” Sadly, my guess is that few will read it, let alone understand it. He outlines three American traditions: classic liberalism, civic republicanism and ascriptive Americanism. The first two are what our country was founded on. The last is the source of the worst of who we are. Unfortunately, it still represents a part of who we are and attempts to exclude citizens from full participation in the American experiment based on race, gender, socioeconomic status, religion and sexual orientation. It claims that “some people” are not “real Americans” and, as such, is McCarthyism resurrected.
Here’s the rub. Those most likely to embrace ascriptive Americanism and Trump are self-identified Christians. They’re “pro-birth,” anti-LGBT, pro-Israel and wary of Islam as a legitimate Abrahamic faith tradition. Trump’s recent tweets have been justified because the four congresswomen have been “critical” of America and some have made “anti-Semitic and anti-Israel statements.”
Let’s be clear: 1) They were elected to be critical and are doing their jobs and 2) anti-Israel does not equate to anti-Semitic! As a Palestinian American, Rep. Rashida Tlaib may be Semitic! So was Jesus. His followers cannot condone Trump’s vile racism!
Stephen Smith
Seven Valleys, York County