I agree with the June 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Wrong time to cut down trees.” I would like to add to the writer’s comments concerning trees. In the past couple of years, almost all of the new people who are moving into Lancaster County are cutting down good trees and not doing anything to finish the area. Some are even damaging them. This makes no sense to me at all.

It took those trees years to grow to the size they are — useful for not only appearance, but privacy, shade, birds and wildlife.

Carolyn S. Wolfe

Clay Township