I recently read a column by a 12th grade student at Warwick High School who believes that school should start later in the morning, because many students don’t get enough sleep at night (“Starting school later in day would help students greatly,” Generation Z(eal), Oct. 16).

Really?

Then a professor from New York University was fired because students complained that his class was too hard.

What the heck is going on in this country? Enough of this coddling of kids who seemingly don’t want to put in the work to educate themselves.

Instead of worrying about student-athletes who were assigned male at birth competing against girls, let’s concentrate on educating our children. Recent data shows that our kids are struggling in both math and reading.

We must step up our game, or else we will fall further behind countries like China that stress education.

I don’t blame teachers, either. The majority of teachers sincerely care about their students, but their leaders seemingly only care about receiving millions of dollars, some of which we have no idea how it was spent, and some of which remains unspent.

Parents need to step up, support teachers and demand from administrators that their children are taught the basic skills — or else I believe that our society will crumble.

Enough of this progressive agenda and get back to basics. God help us all.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township