If there is one thing that Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Libertarians and Green Party members must come together for, it is to fight Big Tech corporations’ censorship maneuvers.

America is facing some serious troubles, but censorship of conservative voices and viewpoints would seal our doom.

People must have access to the various thought processes and persuasions that will afford the most informed decisions and actions.

Thinking is vital. Words are vital. Maximizing these from all platforms is critical to America remaining a nation of true freedom — with liberty for all. That is the one thing that could unite us. That is the one thing that is American.

Mary Ann Canfijn

Lancaster Township