I knew it was just a matter of time after the Lancaster County commissioners announced the new health advisory council that the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board would be complaining again (“Wrong prescription,” Oct. 10).

How many times does this make that you will keep beating on this dead horse called a county health department? We get it. You want a health department! Maybe the next time you complain, you can explain to all of us just how you would pay for it. I already know the answer, and anyone with an ounce of sense knows it, too. (Hint: It has to do with taxes.)

Here's one other request: Instead of spending so much time on the health department issue, how about you spend more time protecting your newspaper from criminals, so the rest of us can get a complete newspaper instead of this reduced edition?

Don Carson

East Earl