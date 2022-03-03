According to one estimate, there are about $41 million worth of sales of Russian vodka per year in the United States.

If consumers would read the label as to country of manufacture and boycott Russian-made vodka, such as Russian Standard and Ustianochka, that would send a message.

This may be only a small bit of resistance in comparison to U.S. sanctions, but I believe it would still be a message that would trickle up to the powers that be and have an impact. It would mean that the U.S. consumers have spoken.

So, consumers, read the labels, learn the country of manufacture and boycott Russian-made vodka.

Alan Hawkin

Manheim Township