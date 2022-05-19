Why are the farmers in Pennsylvania being blamed for the pollution in the Chesapeake Bay? I know for a fact that some of the municipalities in Pennsylvania are over capacity on their sewer plants. When we have heavy rains, some sewer plants cannot handle the rainwater and the sewers, so they have to release raw sewage into the rivers and streams.

The politicians also know this, so they should take the blame for it and stop saying it’s the Pennsylvania farmers polluting the Chesapeake Bay.

B.A. Rineer

Strasburg