During his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump used the term “failing government schools.” This reference is curious for the elected head of our government who, presumably, is in a unique position to address the failure.
The term “government schools” was first used in the post-Reconstruction South to criticize schools that included former slaves. Its sentiment was used again following the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision when communities closed public schools rather than comply with the law. Its roots lie in racist rhetoric.
“Failing schools” refers to schools with a history of poor student test results. The location of those schools can be identified by their ZIP codes, which are in urban or poor rural areas that typically have poor health literacy, affordable housing problems and nutrition insecurity. We don’t hear “failing ZIP code” because it’s easier to blame schools than address the social insecurities of those communities.
Public schools are the centers of hope in their communities. In addition to caring teachers, schools provide English as a second language instruction, nurses, medical clinics, social workers, counselors, behavioral health supports, trauma-informed education, and breakfast, lunch and weekend nutrition.
If the president would understand that the schools he refers to as “failing” are a barometer of their community’s social determinants of health, he might better understand that his strong economy — as measured by stock market and 401(k) growth — doesn’t benefit everyone. Living wages, affordable housing and access to quality health care are better measures of economic success.
James Cox, Ed.D.
New Holland