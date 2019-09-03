To be frank, I was very offended by the Aug. 27 letter “Mental health warning signs,” in which the writer makes the claim that “the common denominator (of perpetrators of mass shootings) is mental illness.” Not only is this offensive to the millions of Americans who experience mental illness, but it is also offensive to me, someone who has depression and anxiety. The National Alliance on Mental Illness actually says that “approximately 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. (46.6 million) experiences mental illness in a given year.”
This is a staggering number, but what is also staggering is, among those millions, the lack of mass shooters. It is so offensive and lazy to blame mental illness for these heartbreaking — and racist — instances of violence. There is no proof that the El Paso shooter was mentally ill. Rather, he was racist and embracing an ideology tolerated, if not embraced, by our president.
I also invite the writer to think about the response to the crisis of mental health in this country. If mental illness is to blame, why do Republicans try to cut mental health coverage? Republicans constantly try to gut Medicaid, which provides mental health coverage to millions.
In the end, it seems to not matter what the problem is because Republicans will do nothing besides offer their thoughts and prayers. I’m sick of Republican inaction and hypocrisy. I’m ready for the Democrats to take back the Senate and presidency and to consign the Republican Party to oblivion.
Nate Rosenberg
Millersville