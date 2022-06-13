I am so sick and tired of hearing that President Joe Biden is responsible for everything that is wrong in the United States.

Instead of continuing to hear about the approximately 70% of Republicans who still believe that Donald Trump won the 2020 election, why not talk to your congressional representatives about changing the gun laws to protect our children?

Regarding the June 5 letter about the culpability of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for all of the atrocious killings in stores, schools and churches (“Biden and Harris are a disaster”), I believe that the letter writer should get his facts straight.

For decades, Democrats have tried to pass gun laws that would require stronger background checks, raise the age to purchase certain guns and renew the federal ban on assault weapons. However, none of this proposed legislation has succeeded because of (drum roll, please), the Republicans and their attachment to the National Rifle Association and its millions of dollars in contributions to keep them in power and blocking responsible gun legislation.

In my view, the only way to correct the current dilemma is to outlaw lobbyists and to put term limits in place. If you are a Republican, you should look at the recent poll finding that 44% of Republicans believe that mass shootings are essentially inevitable and we should just live with them. Deaths from guns are just part of life, so get used to it, they say.

If you believe that, then you are the one who is morally bankrupt — not Biden and Harris.

Larry Harsh

West Lampeter Township