I’m very disappointed in the election results last Tuesday. The Democrats, who were so good at stealing elections a year ago, suddenly forgot how to stuff ballot boxes or use the deceased to increase turnout. Maybe the Dominion voting machines failed to flip votes for the Democrats. Or perhaps, in between their wine and their cheese, people in Italy forgot to use their satellites to change the votes.

Do you see how ridiculous this all is? Yet former-President Donald Trump, the MAGA crowd and what I view as the seditionist Republican Party still hang on to the lie that the 2020 election was rigged. This led to the assault on the U.S. Capitol and our tradition of a peaceful transfer of power, which was once the envy of the world.

Republicans — local, state and federal — should be working to make the country better, instead of paying fealty to King Donald the First (and I hope the last).

In short, stop the audits!

Joe Segro

Lancaster