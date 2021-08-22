Can you please spare us from having seemingly every single Perspective section of Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline filled with three or four sanctimonious pieces preaching to us incessantly about the need to get vaccinated against COVID-19?

Let’s face it: Everyone who wanted to get vaccinated already has and everyone who hasn’t has no intention to.

So, in my view, these columns and editorials represent nothing more than finger-wagging preachers from the moral high ground — virtue-signaling pseudo-elites who want to appear as intellectuals to all the like-minded folks condemning us knuckle-dragging, Republican, anti-vaccination, anti-science cavemen who aren’t as educated and sophisticated as the writers desperately long to appear to be.

It’s tiresome and boring and makes good paper to wrap around discarded fish.

FYI: I am vaccinated and fully support vaccination, but enough is enough.

Steve Eisenberger

Columbia