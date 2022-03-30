It is very distressing to read that the former head of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, John Burkhart, has been charged with the theft of a couple hundred thousand dollars from the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

If I correctly understand the organizational relationships, the district attorney is directly responsible for the task force and the head of that task force reports to the district attorney, who at the time was Craig Stedman.

Stedman’s managerial obligations required him to have in place fail-safe measures to prevent this from ever happening. He obviously failed.

Rich Oliver

Rapho Township