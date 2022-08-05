OMG! Now golf courses are not safe! People are shot there! It is a good thing somebody took the picture of those four men before they were shot! What a tragedy! (And it would have been tragic if true.)

I can imagine a hoplophobic person having that reaction after reading the headline “Shooting their ages” on the front page of the July 11 LNP | LancasterOnline. A hoplophobic person is essentially an alarmist who says they are afraid to go anywhere for fear of being shot. Now they might also be afraid to go golfing. It is a good thing that LNP | LancasterOnline used a “friendlier” font for that front-page headline. Don’t want to create fear here.

Your newspaper tries to make sure that we all know about most of the illegal shootings in the country, and even some overseas. Yet you cover very few, if any, legal civilian uses of firearms to prevent crime — at least not on the front page.

You say you cover all sides of an issue, no matter the political stance. But I’ll bet you do not dig very hard to find stories on the positive side of the firearms issue. (I bet your “unbiased” editors are saying to themselves, “There aren’t any.”)

You say you are not biased, but on July 18 you printed an Associated Press article on Page A7 about a civilian shooting a gunman in a mall in Indiana — possibly preventing the deaths of countless innocents. The headline referred to him as a “witness.” The police chief referred to him as a hero.

Bob Reed

Colerain Township