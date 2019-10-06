Once again, op-ed writer Bryan Stinchfield shows no respect for democracy with his Sept. 29 Sunday LNP piece (“Once again, Trump shows no respect for democracy”).
Three years removed from the 2016 election, Stinchfield still cannot accept the results. How else does one explain the mere single mention of the name Hunter Biden in his latest and endless op-ed?
He also states as fact that Joe Biden was leading the Democratic field in the polls and beating Trump head to head. Biden’s campaign performance to date has been awful, as has been obvious to any half-intelligent person, poll garbage notwithstanding. I don’t think President Donald Trump is worried about Joe Biden.
Stinchfield — and also former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper — have been working since the last presidential election night to undo results they didn’t like.
Where were these champions of election integrity when the Democratic National Committee shafted Bernie Sanders in 2016? Where were they when Donna Brazile was feeding debate questions to Hillary Clinton before a debate even started? Where are their protesting voices concerning our own country's endless meddling in other countries' elections?
Jim Murray
Nottingham