I grew up with a deep respect for the role of newspapers in our lives. They exist to provide the facts — to enhance our understanding of the world around us. In today’s tumultuous world, we need that perspective more than ever.

Bryan Stinchfield’s July 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline op-ed (“On Trump’s handling of COVID-19 and Russia”) provided exactly the kind of writing we all need to read and absorb. He expressed himself clearly and concisely and provided verifiable facts to back up his positions.

Contrast that to Stuart Wesbury’s July 11 op-ed (“National media gets it wrong on Trump’s 4th of July speech”). Ignoring the dangers of the pandemic, President Donald Trump insisted on bringing a crowd to place where he was not welcome (the Native Americans who were promised ownership of the land in an 1868 treaty did not want him there because of the health threats of crowds not wearing masks and not socially distancing). He ignored what was in the best interests of our citizens so that he could get publicity. Well, he got it — and it was not positive recognition. The national media got it right.

I commend LNP | LancasterOnline for publishing Stinchfield’s op-ed. I hope this newspaper will publish more of them.

Evelyn S. Albert

Ephrata

(former LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board community member)