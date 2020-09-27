Some years ago, I was attracted to an LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective column because of the fine background listed for the author, whose military training and service seemed enhanced by his Ph.D. I relished the idea of reading the thoughts of a man with a “love of country” writing in the reasoned manner attributed to holders of a Ph.D.

I was disappointed, but decided to be patient. That patience ended with Bryan Stinchfield’s attempt in his Sept. 13 column (“A former Army officer’s take on the commander in chief”) to validate a recent article in The Atlantic citing anonymous sources about remarks attributed to President Donald Trump.

Of those present in the room at the time of the alleged remarks, no one confirms that the remarks were made. The claim that President Trump denigrated fallen soldiers has been flatly denied!

Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic editor-in-chief who wrote the piece, will not identify his sources, but is eagerly referenced in Stinchfield’s lengthy speculations about the president’s lack of fitness for office.

Our country has just been dragged through months of attempts to seemingly harm the president by publishing false information so that it can then be quoted as fact. The Stinchfield column, in my view, attempts to repeat that cycle.

The LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section has since published myriad expressions of support — especially from other military veterans — for President Trump. Those are the words of officers and gentlemen — words that would be much more welcome in future columns.

Grant Hansel

East Hempfield Township