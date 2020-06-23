Not to look a gift horse in the mouth, but this debit card from the White House (one form of the CARES Act individual payments) really has me scratching my head.

Here are some puzzlers:

— Big banks seemingly stand to benefit. And it wouldn’t surprise me if they track the purchases, and mine and sell the data.

— They sent it exactly like junk mail. At least three people I know threw it away. (We were told it would be a paper check.)

— Plastic is worse for the environment than a paper check.

— There’s no easy way to just get the cash in a usable form.

Really, who came up with this idea? We need more normal people to speak plain reason to these yahoos!

Josh Pfarr

Lancaster