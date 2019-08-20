Having read your July 15 editorial, “Reform urgency,” I felt compelled to write this letter. In 1982, I was a graduate student in the Department of Educational Administration at Penn State. My graduate adviser and professor for a course in school finance was Dr. Gary Johnson.
Johnson had shared with this class that he had been asked by the Pennsylvania state legislators to develop a proposal to change school property taxes in Pennsylvania. Johnson had discussions with experts all across the country. I can’t remember all the details of Johnson’s proposal, but I do remember the sales tax would be increased to 7% and that, over a four-year implementation process, various business taxes would be adjusted to eventually provide a tax structure that would reduce property taxes to 10% of what they were at that time.
Johnson was fully expecting his proposal to be law by 1986. He collected all the copies of his proposal and asked that members of the class not discuss the contents of his proposal with anyone. I am still waiting for the proposal to become law. How I would like to pay $500 instead of $5,000.
Had a brother living in Alabama where the sales tax is 9% to finance public education and his property tax was only $394 a year.
Fred Hainley
West Hempfield Township