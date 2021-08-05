I believe it’s great news that the U.S. military says it’s finally getting out of Afghanistan. But why did we go there in the first place? Was it to catch Osama bin Laden? That happened 10 years ago! And yet the U.S. military continued to bomb and kill. Why?

Did you vote on starting the post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere? I didn’t. We didn’t even vote through our congressional representatives. Only Congress can declare war on a country, and yet Congress never declared war.

Do you know that these endless post-9/11 wars cost us, the taxpayers, $6.4 trillion? According to Brown University’s Cost of War Project, that excludes the priceless value of lives lost, future costs for veterans’ care, future interest payments and opportunity costs of not investing war dollars in alternative sectors.

Did we ask for this? I haven’t heard the American public saying: “Great idea! Go and blow more than $6 trillion over there. Let our poor suffer, our schools fall apart, our bridges and roads crumble. Let U.S. communities go bankrupt, but please spend 20 years blowing up local villages and killing God-created people with our federal tax dollars. Sounds like a swell plan!”

Do you remember something called the peace dividend? Yes, back in 1992 when the Soviet Union fell apart, leaders said the U.S. military budget would be cut. Money formerly spent on defense would now bring in a new era of peace.

Isn’t it time to end our current madness?

Where’s our peace dividend?

Harold A. Penner

Akron