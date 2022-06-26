Weeks ago, I wrote to Clipper Magazine Stadium, tagging it and the City of Lancaster in my Facebook letter. I’ve had no response, so I’m writing to you. On an evening walk, unexpected fireworks at the stadium scared me, so I wrote this:

For some people, fireworks are exciting and they look pretty. But for those of us who live near the stadium and are subjected to them regularly, all summer long, they have lost their charm.

But my annoyance with fireworks isn’t my concern. My true concern is for our neighbors who have post-traumatic stress disorder — especially those who were forced to flee their homeland and for whom fireworks are frightening and/or triggering. I’m also concerned for many of the beloved pets that live here.

I’m writing to ask where and how those of us in the neighborhood can be informed and updated about when planned, legal fireworks have been scheduled. Surely, permits are required. If so, there must be list. If not, could one please be created and advertised?

It would be very helpful to know when an event that will include fireworks has been scheduled, so that we can all prepare accordingly.

I grew up in a country that sets off celebratory fireworks at all times of night, yet they still unnerve me. I can’t imagine how unexpected firework blasts must sound to neighbors and pets who have reason to feel fear when they hear that sound.

A fair warning to the neighborhood would be a very friendly gesture that would help to create a more peaceable community.

Kristina Wenger

Lancaster