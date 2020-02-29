Kudos to School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau and Edith Gallagher, president of the school board, for bringing awareness to the unfair funding of “urban” school districts in Pennsylvania and the detriment it causes the children who attend those schools (“SDL officials accentuate diversity,” Jan. 22).
You can be sure that if more white children were attending these schools, Rau and other “urban” (a euphemism for black and brown, and often low-income) school district superintendents would not be in these seemingly unending deliberations about larger classroom sizes, cuts to critical programs, and hiring freezes for much-needed educators. (And all of this against the backdrop of a local private school building a $15 million theater for its 600 students, almost all of whom are white and well-resourced.)
While more resources would certainly help, money doesn’t get to the heart of this issue, which, simply put, is covert racism, and the inadvertent harm caused by the individual choices white families make when they avoid the local school district in favor of “good” schools (another euphemism for “white”).
As Nikole Hannah-Jones, a renowned proponent of school integration, points out, “There has never been a moment in the history of this country where (people of color) who are isolated from white people have gotten the same resources.” And the responsibility of lessening this isolation and accompanying poverty does not fall on people of color; it falls on white people.
Sixty-six years after the Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education, we’re still separate, and still not equal.
Susan Knoll
Lancaster