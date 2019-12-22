As one of the many Americans who struggle to understand how President Donald Trump can still have any supporters left, I was very eager to read “A ‘silent revolution’ gathers in Hershey” (Sunday LNP Perspective, Dec. 15). However, after reading in this column that the writer’s reason for supporting Trump was his dissatisfaction with corruption and the unaccountability of our leaders, I am still left puzzled.
Considering that so many of this president’s administration or campaign associates are either in jail or have been convicted and are still awaiting sentencing, I fail to see how he is doing anything to rid our government of corruption. And that doesn’t even take into consideration all the fraudulent things Trump personally has done in his business dealings, charitable failures and, most importantly, as president.
Needless to say, I am still left wondering how anyone can support this person and I would suggest, if citizens are looking for someone to eliminate corruption from our government, they should keep looking.
Pamela Searle
East Hempfield Township