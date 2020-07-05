We must examine racism — implicit and explicit — and its persistence in the United States.

To address significant gaps in my knowledge of American history, I’ve been reading more widely. The 1619 Project, the work of Nikole Hannah-Jones and others in The New York Times, has opened my eyes to what wasn’t in my school texts.

Ten of the first 12 U.S. presidents were slave owners. The Constitution, without mentioning slavery, protected the “property” of those who enslaved Black people. In 1857, the Supreme Court argued that, as property, slaves weren’t citizens and therefore lacked standing in the courts. Black people had “no rights which a white man was bound to respect.”

In the name of states’ rights, farm and domestic workers — more than half the nation’s Black workforce at the time — were excluded from New Deal policies, including the Social Security Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act (the latter set a minimum wage and established the eight-hour workday).

States controlled the GI Bill and could exclude Black veterans. The American Medical Association barred Black doctors. Black Americans were denied most of the jobs that offered health coverage.

Banking, housing, where highways are built, who gets mortgages, who gets a hospital or a supermarket in their part of town, how you are treated by the justice system. So much has depended — and often still does — on the color of your skin. I hope we stay interested long enough to commit to new policies that will truly be just.

