Still kind people in this world [letter]
Mar 8, 2022

I would like to thank the gentleman from New Providence who purchased a meal for me at Texas Roadhouse on Jan. 4. There still are kind people in the world, and you are one of them.Thank you.Vince McGee
Korean War veteran
Lancaster Township