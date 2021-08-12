So now some of the Trumpster fools are realizing that the pandemic is not a hoax (which their fearless, draft-dodger leader insisted it was at one point). Ingesting or injecting Clorox didn’t work, as their leader once suggested. Some continue to believe Donald Trump’s absurd lies about his election loss. Some believe, perhaps, that only Trump’s election results were altered by the Chinese government or the Martians. Yet those two dastardly and evil empires did not alter the results of down-ballot Republican candidates. Go figure!

Can the Trumpster crowd become any more idiotic? Probably so, sadly.

Steve Shapiro

Lancaster