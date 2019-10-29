In 2017, there was an important election in Manheim Township. And, yes, there was the big issue of building a new middle school, which was supported by the “Support MT Schools” slate of candidates and threatened by all of the Republican-endorsed opponents. Fortunately, the “Support MT Schools” candidates prevailed and the Manheim Township Middle School is proceeding, on schedule and on budget.
The “Support MT Schools” candidates also were committed to maintaining transparency and restoring trust in the school board. Another mission accomplished. No more negative front-page stories about the Manheim Township School District.
And the current slate of “Support MT Schools” candidates is committed to maintaining these trends of competent and careful leadership. The 2019 candidates include two incumbents, Janet Carroll and JoAnn Hentz, with fellow candidates Sara Grosh, Courtney Morton and Teddy Vasquez.
Manheim Township made a significant change to its school board in 2017, and it is working very well. I am going to stay with the winning team of “Support MT Schools”. Please join me and support Carroll, Hentz, Grosh, Morton and Vasquez this Nov. 5.
Jim Engledow
Manheim Township