I want to thank Heidi Stevens for writing her column “Simple questions can be expressions of our love,” which was published in Monday’s LNP | LancasterOnline.

It hit the nail on the head and almost had me in tears. As I have watched my children and grandchildren grow up and teeter on the brink of adulthood, I have struggled to show them that I love them without embarrassing them.

Stevens expressed all of the ambivalence, hopes and fears parents experience in watching our most precious parts of ourselves slip out of our hands and head into the world. It was perfectly stated.

Barbara Watts

Manheim Township