The Vietnam Memorial at Greenwood Cemetery in Lancaster was in need of community support to have a part of its concrete slab replaced.

I have a good friend, Thomas Jennings, on the wall. I felt I needed to step up and help get this project done. Being in the concrete business, I said I would get in touch with a couple of businesses and friends whom I knew could help us.

I am proud to say the following contractors and business offered, without hesitation, to donate their time and materials in tribute of our Vietnam veterans. It was the least we could do for the ultimate sacrifice made for our country’s freedom.

Those who helped: D.H. Funk & Sons in Columbia; Troy Styer at Rohrer’s Concrete Inc. in Lititz; and Barry Sauder at Sauder Bros. Concrete in Manheim.

As the founder of Vet 21 Salute Honor Guard, I would also like to thank Chapter No. 1008 of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

On behalf of all us Vietnam vets in Lancaster County, you don’t know how much your help in finishing this memorial means to us. This will last for many years!

Clyde R. Snyder

Lancaster Township