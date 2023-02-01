I thank the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors for publishing columns representing opposing viewpoints. I found one column in the Jan. 18 edition to be particularly pertinent, as I believe it presented two opposing concepts in one piece.

First, Jarrett Stepman’s column (“Here’s how to get Gen Z to be proud of America”) calls for reinstituting “informed patriotism.”

Well, a “patriot” is a person who loves his or her country and supports its authority and interests. And, to be “informed” requires the communication of knowledge. The more factual knowledge about our country’s true history, the better. So I agree with Stepman that informed patriotism should indeed be a national priority.

Then Stepman’s column calls on Republican governors and other political leaders to emulate Florida in getting diversity, equity and inclusion out of colleges.

Diversity shows how we are all different in one way or another. Is this bad?

Equity means equal or fair, with a freedom from bias or favoritism. Why fight against fairness?

Inclusion means to be included — membership. Who should be left out?

Of course I disagree with Stepman. America is a democracy — a government by the people. We’re not a country that excludes those who are deemed “different,” those who we consider “not our equal” or those who are not members of our caste or party. Diversity, equity and inclusion are positive concepts that I believe should be emphasized in colleges — and everywhere else!

So, fellow LNP | LancasterOnline readers, think about what columnists write. Agree or disagree, but consider both sides of an issue, and then form your own opinion.

Norman Johanson

Manheim Township