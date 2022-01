Thank you so much for publishing the op-ed by The New York Times’ Bret Stephens in the Jan. 20 LNP (“How Biden still could rescue his presidency”).

The suggestions from Stephens concerning changes in policy that could help create more bipartisan cooperation between the parties were very well-stated and logical. The op-ed is worth reading and would probably be agreeable to both the left and the right.

Joan Saunders

East Hempfield Township