This is in response to Barbara Stengel’s column, “An experienced educator’s plea: Let teachers teach,” in the Aug. 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section.

What a refreshing commentary it is on how our children should be taught. The old saying goes, “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.” The teaching methods today are a prime example of that, as Stengel explains how and why we are failing our kids.

If you haven’t read what she wrote, go look for it and read it. It should be mandatory reading for the governor, the state Legislature and members of school boards.

We are dropping behind in reading and math and just pushing children who are having issues through without any concerns about their well-being. Our country’s history is what made us what we are today, and it should be taught. Yes, there were mistakes made, but you learn from mistakes and become stronger.

I have two grandchildren who started school here but now live in another state. Their school year will start after Labor Day. I cannot voice an opinion on how they teach there at this time, but I am hoping the government and school boards are still “old school.”

Susan Richards

Martic Township