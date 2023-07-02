I was delighted to read Jack Brubaker’s column for "The Scribbler," “After 157 years, the Steinman legacy endures,” on the front page of the June 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. It featured an impressive overview of the Steinman family’s impact on Lancaster County.

I am writing to add another important dimension to that history and far-reaching impact: the Steinmans’ generous service to, and support for, Franklin & Marshall College.

James Hale Steinman was a member of F&M’s board of trustees from 1947 to 1962. Beginning in 1997, a family member has served in that capacity for 26 years. Three of them (James Hale Steinman, Caroline “Carrie” Steinman Nunan and Beverly R. “Peggy” Steinman) have received honorary doctorates from F&M.

The Steinman College Center was named in recognition of their philanthropic support, which has also been crucial to everything from the Barshinger Life Sciences and Philosophy Building to several internships and community service opportunities provided for our students through the F&M Works project.

The Steinmans’ many years of board service and the purpose of their philanthropy are a demonstration of their commitment to education. As Brubaker’s column makes clear, they are also dedicated to making a difference right here at home. They have helped to keep F&M connected with the greater Lancaster community and have helped us to be, as I’ve written before, “a part of Lancaster, rather than apart from Lancaster.”

F&M’s hometown is central to who we are as a college, as are the Steinman family members who have given so generously to make our college and our town so special.

Barbara K. Altmann

President

Franklin & Marshall College