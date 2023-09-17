Heads up, school board members: Use common sense! Our children need help, because they are drowning in nonsense.

Go back to the basics. Our children can’t read, write or do simple math! We have slipped way down in world education rankings.

Who dreamed up “new math”? Who thought it was a good idea not to teach cursive writing?

Just look to our Amish neighbors, with their schooling through eighth grade. Those children can read and do math that makes sense. Some of them run million-dollar farms and million-dollar businesses with their eighth grade education — ahead of students from fancy schools that have millions of tax dollars thrown at them.

Yes, give students higher education after they learn the basics. But you have to learn to walk before you run. Wake up! This country needs educated young people.

Do not give up on libraries. Books not only give knowledge, but let us dream of what could be. Books let us sit in a chair and travel the world and to the stars. And librarians point the way.

Support basic education and libraries. America can be first again. And while I’m on a roll, teach every student how to balance a checkbook. We all need to know how to add, subtract and read to live a good life — no matter whether we go to college or paint houses.

Ruthie Bailey

East Lampeter Township