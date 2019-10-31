Craig Stedman is the ideal candidate for judge of Court of Common Pleas of Lancaster County.
The reasons why he is the perfect candidate and should be elected:
Stedman is fair and just on all matters. He analyzes each case individually and evaluates the mitigating and aggregating factors individually. Stedman determines through experience what is the best in every situation. He then makes a judgment on the facts of the case and not just stereotypes individuals and/or matters. Stedman has a knack for determining which individuals and/or matters deserve harsh punishment or leniency.
This is why Stedman is the perfect candidate and should be elected judge for Court of Common Pleas of Lancaster County.
Steven Estes
Ephrata