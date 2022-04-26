Do you remember when you first heard about such a thing as Earth Day? Maybe you were a child in school, a student in college or an adult making your way in the world. And you heard that there is a day set aside in spring — when everything is growing green — to stop and give thought, give appreciation, give thanks, give back.

My husband remembers that he went to clean up a local stream when he was in high school. Earth Day began with such enthusiasm.

There are too many among us now, though, who wonder if it is getting to be too late. Has pollution taken over in too many places? Have moneyed interests gained too much influence? Will climate change bring further catastrophes to the people living on this planet? What will happen in the coming years and decades?

I would like to offer a thought to those of you who I know are out there, who worry about the future of our Earth. Here, for you, is a simple statement. Although it may seem like a naively optimistic thing to say these days, when you objectively consider it, you cannot clearly say it is false.

Here goes: It is possible that it may all work out.

I don’t know about you, but when I say that to myself, I go from despair and paralysis to a better mental position about it all. I offer this sentiment as a belated gift for Earth Day, which was observed last week and is my grandson’s birthday.

Claudia Kirk

Bart Township